From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sworn in a 28-year-old Barrister, Hannatu Abimiku Bala, as the state Commissioner for Legal and Special Duties, and 14 others into various ministries in the state.

The governor, swearing in the new commissioners on Wednesday at the Lafia City Hall, said that the government was committed to improving the standard of living for the people of the state.

Governor Sule said the appointments of commissioners and special advisers are in furtherance of his administration’s reconstitution of the State Executive Council.

Accordingly, he said after wide consultations with critical stakeholders across the state, a list of fourteen nominees was submitted to the State House of Assembly for screening and subsequent confirmation for appointment as Honourable Commissioners and Members of the State Executive Council.

Governor Sule commended the Speaker and Members of the State Assembly for the accelerated screening and confirmation of the nominees, saying they have demonstrated a collective commitment of providing purposeful leadership and delivery of service to the good people of the state.

‘I salute this display of patriotism which has continued to define our relationship with the 6th Assembly since our assumption of office. I have no doubt that this synergy will be sustained as a reflection of our responsive and responsible representation of our people,’ he said.

‘We also saw the need to blend the experience, doggedness of the old and imbue it with the vibrancy of the youths in our determination to move our state to enviable heights,’ he added.

‘The people are yearning for more dividends of democracy and the administration is in the last lap of its first tenure,’ he noted.

‘This has put a heavy burden on you as new appointees. You must discharge your duties bearing in mind our principles of accountability, probity, loyalty, and prudent management of public resources. You must be dedicated, patriotic, and rise up to the challenges ahead. This is the only way that we can leave a legacy that will stand the test of time. Sule cautioned.

Governor Sule urged them to acquaint themselves with the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) document.

‘It is rather appalling to observe some threats to the security and stability of some parts of the state, occasioned by the activities of some disgruntled elements,’ the governor said regarding the security situation of the state.

‘I need to make it categorically clear that government will not take it lightly with anybody that is bent on causing disaffection and instability in any part of Nasarawa State.

‘I assure you that perpetrators will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law no matter how highly placed. We cannot allow what is happening in other States to happen in our state because we are one people united by a common destiny.’

The governor also spoke of the recent discovery of a new COVID-19 omicron variant in the country, saying it has a devastating effect on human lives and urged all to continue to adhere strictly to the safety protocols to control the spread of the virus.

He also spoke of other outbreaks, including the Lassa fever and cholera, in the state, calling for strict adherence to safety measures.

The new commissioners sworn in by the governor include the following: Yakubu Kwanta – Akwanga – Environment and Water Resources; Yusuf Aliyu Turaki – Awe – Ministry of LG&CA; Aisha Rufai Ibrahim -Awe – Women Affairs, Salihu Ena-Doma, Trade & investment; Umar Mukailu Gurku – Karu – Science and Technology; Nuhu Oshafu – Keana – Agriculture; Idris Mohammed Idris – Keffi – Works; Abdulkarim Kana – Kokona – Justice; Mohammed Sarki Tanimu – Lafia – Lands & Urban Dev; Abimiku Hanatu Bala – Lafia – Special Duties; Fati Jimeta Sabo – Nasarawa – Education; and Mohammed Yakubu Lawal – Nasarawa Eggon – Information and Culture.