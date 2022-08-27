The enforcement teams of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources on Saturday arrested 103 persons for allegedly violating environmental sanitation laws.

Mr Abubakar Mohammed, Chief Prosecuting Officer of the ministry, disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia after the state’s monthly sanitation exercise.

He said that the offenders were arrested by their men across the 13 local government areas of the state for transacting their private businesses while the sanitation exercise was in progress.

Mohammed said that the offences violated the provisions of Section 9 (2) of the State Environmental Sanitation Law.

He explained that the offenders were prosecuted by various Mobile Courts across the state to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, Yakubu Kwanta, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, expressed satisfaction at the level of compliance with the sanitation exercise.

The Commissioner said that about the 90 per cent of the residents complied by locking up their shops and businesses to clean their surroundings during the exercise.

Kwanta lauded the traditional rulers, chairmen of area councils as well as the security agencies for the success of the exercise.

He said the state was shutdown during the exercise in line with the law, except for those on essential services.

“We only allowed those with permission from relevant authorities and those on essential services to pass and move around during the exercise,” he added.

Kwanta noted that the ministry had strengthened the capacity of the inspectors, and deployed them to rural areas for house-to-house inspection to enhance efficiency.

He called on the public to always keep their environment clean to guard against outbreaks of diseases.

“Residents should cooperate more with the government towards ensuring that the state is clean in their best interest.

“If the environment is kept clean, it will guard against a possible outbreak of any disease, thereby ensuring improved healthy living of the people,” he said.

The Commissioner said that the ministry had issued notices to residents to clear the drains around their houses and business premises in order to avert flooding. (NAN)