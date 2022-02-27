From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The enforcement teams from Nasarawa State ministry of Environment and Natural Resources have arrested 118 persons for alledged violation of environmental sanitation laws.

Mr Abubakar Mohammed, Chief Prosecutor Officer of the exercise made the disclosure to newsmen on Saturday in Lafia after the Feb. sanitation exercise in the state.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said that the 118 offenders were arrested by their men across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state transacting their private businesses while the sanitation exercise was in progress.

Mohammed who is also a Chief Environment Officer said that the offences violated Section 9(2) of the State Environmental Sanitation Law.

He explained that the offenders were prosecuted by various Mobile Courts across the state to serve as deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, Mr Aliyu Agwai, Permanent Secretary (PS) of the ministry lauded residents of the state for their compliance with the sanition exercise.

The Permanent Secretary said Mr Yakubu Kwanta, Commissioner of the ministry led a team to Karu LGA to ensure compliance at Karu/Mararaba axis.

He explained that the ministry had met with heads of security agencies in the state and they directed their offices across the state to actively participate to ensure the success of the exercise.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Agwai added that all entering roads to the state were blocked to prevent motorists from other states from passing and was opened after the sanitary exercise.

“We only allowed those with permission from relevant authorities and those on essential services to pass and move around during the exercise,” the PS added.

He noted that they have strengthen the capacity of the inspectors and deployed them to rural areas to inspect house to house to enhance efficiency.

He called on members of the public to always keep their environment clean to guard against outbreak of diseases.

“Residents should cooperate more with the government towards ensuring that the state is clean in their best interest.

“If the environment was kept clean, it will guard against possible outbreak of any disease, thereby ensuring improved healthy living of the people,’’ the he added.

The last Saturday of every month was set aside by the Nasarawa State Government for sanitation exercise.