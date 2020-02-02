Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Executive Council has approved the sum of N2.9bn for the construction of the 15km Sisin Baki-Kwarra road in Wamba Local Government Area, as well as the completion of the Lafia Cargo Airport.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Mr. Dogo Shammah made this known while briefing journalists, shortly after the State Executive Council meeting.

According to the Commissioner, the council specifically approved N2.4bn for the Sisin Baki-Kwarra road, with N595, 882, 000 earmarked for the completion of the Lafia cargo airport watch tower.

He explained that the approval was in line with the determination of the administration under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule, to open up Nasarawa State to investment opportunities and facilitate the industrialization thrust of the state government.

The commissioner emphasized that the administration considers rural roads as a priority, in order for development to trickle down to the rural areas.

Mr. Shammah further disclosed that, in a bid to boost the mining sector, council approved for a delegation to travel to South Africa, to meet with development partners, who are expected to come in an develop the sector.

He noted that following the visit by Governor Sule to the headquarters of the Islamic Development Bank in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, officials of the bank will visit the state to partner in the areas of agriculture and ICT, among others.

He added that council equally approved for a project to improve water supply across the state, particularly in the area of preventive measures to people that are being exposed to environmental hazards.

Speaking on the areas of health, the state Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba Yahaya, highlighted on the readiness of the ministry to tackle the Lassa Fever epidemic in the state.

Pharm. Yahaya disclosed further that Governor Sule had endorsed the Save One Million Lives programme for free, with the implementation plan underway.