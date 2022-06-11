The Nasarawa State Government has approved the resuscitation of the Sports Academy in Akwanga to further boost sporting activities.

Mr Lucky Isaac, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Lafia.

According to him, Gov. Abdullahi Sule is committed to sporting activities, hence the governor’s approval to revive the academy.

“We have gone to evaluate situations in the Academy and we discovered that the facilities are obsolete.

“We are glad to say that His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, has given us express approval to turn around situations at the Academy.

“On the issue of Keffi stadium, it is under renovation and ready to host tournaments,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state was also refurbishing the Lafia City Stadium with state of the art facilities to meet up with world standard.

“So far, the work is still ongoing and I want to assure you that before the end of July 2022, we are going to be through with the work.

“The stadium renovation includes the building of a modern Hockey pitch and also upgrading of our volleyball and basketball courts.

“We are also working towards establishing zonal stadia, but you know that some of these projects have to be captured in the budget. By 2023, we will have another stadium in Akwanga,” he said.

The commissioner further stated that government was elated with the performance of Nasarawa Amazons at the just concluded 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Women League where they finished top of group ‘A’ with 27 points.

“Thus qualifying for the Super Six which they performed excellently well to finished as Second best in the entire country,” he added.

He appreciated the state governor for investing hugely in youths and sports development.

The commissioner noted that Sule’s administration has developed the capacities of youths in skills acquisition programmes and sporting activities for the overall good of the society.

“I want to use this period of His Execellency three years anniversary in the state to call on the youths and other people of the state to continue to support his government beyond 2023,” he said. (NAN)

