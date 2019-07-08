The Nasarawa State Government has commenced free eye medical outreach across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Malam Ishaku Abari, the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, made this known at the flag off of three weeks free eye treatment in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Abari said that the new administration has given eye topmost priority due to the importance of the eye to the whole body.

“If the eyes are healthy, the whole body will be full of light. On the other hand, if the eyes are unhealthy, the whole body will be full of darkness.

“It is in line with this popular phrase that the state government has decided to kick start the free medical mission, with the free eye care community outreach service as an initiative that targets the poor residents across the state,” he said.

According to him, the careful selection of the care of the eyes, as the first component of the outreach programme of the government is not a misplaced priority.

“Eye related problems such as cataracts, glaucoma and refractive errors are the commonest causes of blindness among our people

“Efforts to rectify or correct and take care of these diseases should be commended by all.

Abari also said that the ministry has selected a team of experts (doctors, nurses) to prosecute this project in the next three weeks to cover the three senatorial zones to ensure state wide coverage and the success of the project.

He also urged Nigerians to always go for eye medical check-up in their interest and for societal development.

The permanent secretary restated the continued commitment of the state government to initiate good health policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Mr Samuel Meshi, the Executive Chairman, Akwanga Local Government Council, commended the governor for the gesture.

Meshi assured the state government of his people’s unalloyed support and cooperation for the administration to succeed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach was organised to mark Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s 100 days in office.

Free consultation service and eye glasses would be distributed free of charge to the beneficiaries during the outreach.

(NAN)