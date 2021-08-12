From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa state government has commenced the training of 270 Civil Servants on Information and Communication Technology ICT, in the state.

This was disclosed by the Head Of Civil Service, Abari Aboki during the flag off of the ceremony on Thursday in Lafia, saying the state government had entered into partnership with a Lagos based ICT firm, Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative, Tech4Dev, for a period of 18 months to train the State’s Civil Servants in order to advance their knowledge on the use of Computers.

He further explained that the training would not for beginners but for those who already had existing knowledge on how to operate a computer system, adding that the state government engaged in this feat to enhance professionalism in computer application towards strengthening the ideology of workers in the state on computer technology to withstand the trends of modern technological means of working.

He also said “I believe that this training will take the civil servants in the state to the next level because the time has come for all of us to ensure that we are atune with global practices”.

On his part, Director General, Bureau for Information and Communication Technology, Shehu Ibrahim, said the programme was a free Microsoft Certification training for 270 Nasarawa State workers that will produce master trainers who will step down the training to all workers in the state.

“Our state is on the verge of being the third state in the country to work up an ICT master plan for the state in conjunction with National Information Technology Development Agency.

“The flag-off of this training is to provide digital skills to workers, which would make them better equipped to perform well in their offices and make them more productive”, he said.

The DG called on participants to take the training seriously in order to justify the state government’s efforts in improving their ICT skills.

Also speaking, the Senior Programmes Manager of Tech4Dev, Micheal John, disclosed that the training is to enhance capacity building for civil servants in the state so as to inject competency while while doing their jobs.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.