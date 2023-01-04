From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa state government says it has discharged executive Order 02, 2022 to protect host communities on mining towards mitigation land grabbing, communal clashes amongst others.

Discharging the executive order is the governor of Nasarawa state Abdulahi Sule in a press briefing by Mr Yakubu Kwanta, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to the Commissioner, the order was to ensure that mining companies operating in the state to adhere to the terms and agreements of thier license.

Mr Kwanta explained that the signing of Executive Order No. 02, 2022 was aimed at protecting mining host communities from insecurity and other forms of criminality.

“Miming companies arriving and doing business in the State must report to the ministry for the purpose of documentation and identification of their operational status for peace and security. “All mining entities doing business in the state must ensure that they pay all mining and other related taxes, levies, fees, charges promptly to the Central Billing System domiciled with the Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service,” Adding that all mining host communities are hereby restricted from bequeathing Rights of Occupancy of lands to entities intending to carry out mining activities. He said that all holders of Mining License are restricted to the powers conferred on them by the Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 and the Land Use Act, 1978. The Commissioner therefore said that the ministry would ensure restoration and reparation of the integrity of the degraded land and environment as required by the law.

He added that the order is also to provide institutional and technical support to Artisanal Miners in various communities of the state.

The Commissioner said that in compliance with the order, all Mining Companies along with the Host Communities are to submit two copies of all previously signed Community

agreements before or on 30th January, 2023 to the Ministry for vetting and certification.

He said Mining entities arriving the state with authority of the Federal Government to carry out mining must report to the

ministry to verify their legal

status, citizenship and background before settlement in the

communities.

He also said efforts are made by the ministry in collaborating with security agencies towards ensuring strict enforcement of the order and arresting and prosecute defaulters while calling on all the companies or individuals affected to do the needful to avoid been embarrassed. He added.