From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In order to boost rural electrification, enhance socio-economic activities and to tackle security, the Nasarawa State Government has donated four transformers to Umaisha /Ugya State Constituency.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Umaisha on Sunday morning at the headquarters of the Development Area, Iliyasu Usman Miryam, who is the overseer of the area expressed joy with the development and appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule and the Speaker of the House of Assembly Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi for their concern they have for the people.

On their parts, former Chairman, Toto Local Government, Prince Nuhu Adamu Daudu, and the APC Chairman of the Local Government Shuaibu Ahmed, who both hailed from Umaisha commended Governor Sule for the donation of the transformers and their representative, and Speaker Abdullahi, who lobbied for the transformers for the passion he has for his people.

They revealed that already the Speaker has approved that two of the transformers be installed in Umaisha, the headquarters of the Development Area, one in Ugya, one of the satellite towns in the area and the other in kanyahu ward respectively.

Prince Nuhu Adamu Dauda and Shuaibu Ahmed reassured Governor Abdullahi Sule and Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi of the people of the area’s commitment to give them all the necessary support to succeed beyond 2023.

They also called on the people of the area to continue to sustain peace and unity been enjoy in the area and continue to support government of the day for more democratic dividends.

