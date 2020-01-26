The Nasarawa State Government, has restated commitment to collaborate with the State Fire Service, to curb fire outbreak in schools.

Mrs Fatu Sabo, the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, stated this on Sunday when she visited the Government Technical College, Assakyo, over the recent fire incident in the school.

Sabo, who was on an assessment visit to the school, disclosed that emergency phone numbers would be issued to principals to facilitate prompt report of fire outbreaks in their respective schools.

She tasked the principals to ensure effective monitoring of students to guard against in illegal connection of electrical appliances and acts capable of causing the fire.

The commissioner urged the principals to put in place sound fire prevention and safety measures as well as keep a clean environment in the schools.

While sympathizing with the students over the incident, Sabo commended the school community over their contributions in putting the fire under control.

Sabo disclosed that the hostel ravaged in the inferno would be rehabilitated to enable the affected students resume their academic activities.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that one of the female hostels in the school was gutted by fire on January 23. (NAN).