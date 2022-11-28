From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State government has said it is collaborating with Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP) with support from OXFAM to adopted a Climate Change Policy Document towards mitigate disaster, deforestation and to ensure food security in the state.

Speaking yesterday while declaring a one day dialoque stakeholders engagement on Nasarawa State climate change policy programme open, Yakubu Kwanta, State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources said it become necessary to have a policy document, hence the need to validate the document to address some environmental related challenges in the state.

The commissioner explained that the environmental related challenges and climate change was on the front bunner of this administration under the leadership of governor Abdullahi Sule.

According to Kwanta, ” The necessity of policy document is very imperative, we have to validate this document that had been put together by multi-sector committee with the requirement means of expert will continue to demonstrate our commitment to do our best in an addition to their efforts,” he said.

He also informed that diversification of economic is key in Sule’s administration; adding that finalization of this document would help in hesting up all their components, completion of cyber project as it relates to do business in the ministry in line with the vision of State’s harmonization of revenue law of 2022 as global best business practices.

The commissioner however said that the government was looking forward for the finalization of this document for domestication; adding that it would go alone way in addressing problem of climate change and forestry law that could stand for the test of time to ensure environmental sustainability.