From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state govt says it has keyed into the federal government training of youth facilitators on At-Risk Children programme holding in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital Thursday.

The programme which is slated to last for 17 days commenced on the 18th of January with the commissioner of women affairs and social welfare Mrs. Aisha Rufai, stressing that the essence of the training is to train about 650 youths from the 13 local government areas of the state as facilitators, towards addressing the issues of out of school, vulnerable children in the state.

Aisha added that it is going to be a turning point especially for the out of school children, to ensure that their standard of living is improved and also get basic education and vocational skills.

She further said at the end of training, they would be engaged and also paid 30,000 naira monthly and be assigned to about 50 youth in their communities.”we are going to have hubs in the community that’s all the 13 local government area of the state so they will be assigned and be trained what the have been trained in the during this period.

Adding that the appeal program has 7 pillars, basic education, literacy, Agriculture, health and nutrition, digital skills, sports, which also takes care of the substance abuse, by ensuring safety for the care giver and the gate keepers to enable the programme continue. She said.

Women Boss enumerated that the programme is of great benefit to Nasarawa state because there are a number of children that are dropped out of school especially the Almajiri on the streets “so while the program is on going they will be be taking care of, and also have a better education, skills, and also off the street”

While commending the governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule who she said is committed to seeing that every child in the state get basic education, and youth employed, Re creating wealth and employment opportunity which will give rise to more and more people to be engaged.

Speaking Earlier, Mrs. grace Obi, representing special adviser to the president on social welfare who is the focal person of the programme At- Risk children programme who commended the state government for giving making adequate all it takes to commence the programme in Nasarawa state.

Mrs. Obi said Nasarawa state was not part of the five states enlisted to kick starts the programme but because of the doggedness and interest of the governor in ensuring that such programme which is aimed at engaging the youth and the vulnerable is not left out of the state.