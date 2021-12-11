From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The nasarawa state government has raised the alarm about the outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state as two peoleo are confirmed positive with the virus.

This was disclosed on Friday by the permanent secretary, ministry of health, Dr. Janet Angbazo In the conference hall of the ministry in lafia, the state capital sensitising the public on the need to take precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

“At the moment two people are tested positive for the virus and are receiving treatment, three persons based relationship with the carriers of the virus are been quarantined and contact tracing is still on going”. she added.

She further said efforts are ongoing to sensitize people living in communities and villages who are mostly affected because of lack of clean hygiene environment, while advising them to keep their environment healthy.

Daily Sun reports that that Lassa fever is an acute viral illness that occurs in West Africa, the illness was discovered in 1969 when two missionary nurses died in Nigeria, and the virus is named after the town in Nigeria where the first cases occurred.