From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state Government has assured people of the state of taking a proactive steps towards achieving universal health coverage in the state.

Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule ably represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe gave the assurance while flagging off Access to Healthcare Services Under the Formal Sector Programme of the state health insurance scheme in Lafia on Friday.

Akabe who was emphatic that Nasarawa State will not be left behind in Universal Health Coverage, noting that Government is working round the clock towards ensuring the state takes the lead in that direction.

He further expressed delight with the commencement of enrollment of the formal sector and commended the Organised Labour for its timely acceptance of the scheme, calling on those in the formal sector in the state and local government levels to use the facilities that are available in health institutions across the one hundred and forty seven wards of the state to access basic health care services.

He therefore urged medical practitioners to be available to render their services as well as provide the medical consumables required by patients, adding that issues of healthcare remains a priority to the present administration in the state.

Speaking Earlier, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Gaza Gwamna said the agency has registered up to thirty five thousand enrollees of the health insurance programme, assuring of reaching the ninety six thousand target, adding that capitations have since been paid for all that registered with the scheme.

According to Dr. Gaza, the feat would not have been possible without the support of the Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule and the state Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe who have both demonstrated unfettered commitment to providing quality and accessible healthcare to the citizenry.

Goodwill messages by the Head of Service, Mr. Abari Nicholas Aboki, the Chief Medical Director, Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ikrama Hassan, state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Yusuf Iya representative of the Nigeria Medical Association and that of the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Agency all underscored the benefits of the launch of access to healthcare services under the formal sector and pledged collaboration to achieve success.

Daily Sun Reports that symbolic presentation of identity cards were issued to some enrollees by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.