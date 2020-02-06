Nasarawa State Government has urged Tiv Community and other communities across the state to embrace peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their religious, ethnic and political affiliations for development to thrive.

Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu-Yuraki, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, made the call on Thursday in Lafia while playing host to Tiv community from Awe Local government Area of the state.

He said that the call has became imperative considering the importance of peace to the development of any society.

The Commissioner commended the community for the visit while assuring them of the state government’s commitment to developing rural communities across the state.

” I want to commend you for the visit and to assure you of the state government determination to developing rural areas in the state in order to improve the standard of living of the people.

” But we can only enjoy more dividends of democracy if we embrace and live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of our affiliations.

” This is because no society will achieve meaningful progress and development in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion.

” As peace is priceless and non negotiable and it is the necessary requirement for the development of any society, hence the need for the call, ” he said.

Aliyu-Turaki urged the community and other people of the state to give their maximum support to Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to enable him succeed.

The Commissioner said that every leader or government need the support of his people to succeed.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation, Mr Julius Uhembe, said that they were at the commissioner’s office to congratulate him on his appointment as member of the state Executive Council.

Uhembe also pledged their loyalty and support to the state government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy. (NAN)