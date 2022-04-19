From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state government says it has constituted a high powered investigative committee to investigate the killing of the of Security Personnel on the 5th of march 2022 in Nakuse, Toto Local Government Area of the state

Sule made the disclosure during the Occasion of the Swearing-in of a Member of the Judicial Service Commission, Inauguration of the Chairman and Members of the Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service, Part-time Chairman and Member Muslim Pilgrims Board, Director General, Market Bureau, Executive Secretary, Scholarship Board.

The governor recalled that on Friday, 5th March, 2021, the government received a shocking incidence of the shooting of two (2) soldiers by the operatives of the Nigeria Police in Nakuse, Toto Local Government Area which resulted to the death of one soldier and the other officer sustained high degree of injury.

Considering the magnitude of the incidence and its implication on harmonious working relationship among the security agencies, sule said there is the need to constitute a High-powered Committee to further investigate the matter in order to unravel the circumstances that led to the incidence to avoid degeneration and re-occurence. Sule emphasized that Government is not aloof in taking measures on the Nakuse incidence, considering that the security agencies were also looking into the matter, hence the need to await the outcome. realizing the need to promote unity of purpose among our security agencies in a joint operation, Government carefully chose an eminent jurist and time-tested security and public administrators, among others to serve on this important Investigative Committee. He added. Highlighting the terms and conditions of of the committee, the governor said they are carry out its assignment of investigating the remote and immediate causes of the incident, identify persons involved in the incidence, apportion blames and recommend appropriate punishment, recommend appropriate compensation to the deceased family and the injured officer, recommend appropriate measures to forestall future occurrence and to make any other suggestions and recommendations incidental to the matter. Sule said the Committee is to submit Report to Government within three (3) weeks from the date of this inauguration.

Sule however congratulated them for earning the confidence and trust of the Government and people of Nasarawa State, while thanking them for accepting to serve the State in respective capacities, therefore, charging them to live above board and justify the confidence Government reposed in you.