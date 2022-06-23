From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has re-echoed the need for youth participation in the political process, especially as the country is gearing up for the general elections next year.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa, made the disclosure on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of the two-day Leadership Retreat and Inauguration of 177 newly elected Local Chapter Coordinators of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Nasarawa State Chapter, held at Kini Country Guest Inn, Akwanga.

The Commissioner, while commending the organizers of the programme, said the State Government has created an enabling environment for young people to participate in active politics and political processes in order to contribute their quota towards the growth and development of their immediate community and the State at large.

“There are positions the youth can grab, even if it means starting from the grassroots level.

“They can use such opportunity as training ground for bigger opportunities.

“Some of us started from the scratch and we are growing daily in leadership.”

Amb. Yargwa noted that youth do not only play key roles as agents of change but are pivotal towards electing competent representatives and participating in key decision making process for a better society.

He called on youth of the State to troop out in their numbers to elect those who can add values to their lives and society.

He revealed that the State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will continue to create the enabling platform aimed at promoting total involvement and participation of the youth in key decision making process at all levels of governance.

He emphasized the determination of the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration in ensuring that adequate policies and programmes that have direct bearing with the youth are not only put in place but given the desired attention, with a view to building a strong and resilient society in order to foster peaceful coexistence and trigger socioeconomic development of the State.

“This administration has given more opportunities to young people to thrive than any administration since the creation of Nasarawa State.

“Today, we have a lot of young persons holding various political officers as well as MDAs. This is an indication His Excellency, the Governor, believes in the ability and capacity of the youth and their values and critical roles to the growth and development of the State.”

Vice president, Comrade Muktar Koshimo also disclosed that the performance of youth council in the country can not be over emphasised as it has been identified that the youth constitutes 85% of the voters population in the country.

“we are here in Nasarawa state to ensure the inauguration of the new executive of the council in Nasarawa state and to also train them on peace building towards achieving the desired objectives of ensuring the youth are not left out interns of decision making in governance. In a welcome address, Nasarawa state council president of the NYCN Comrade Jafar Loko who appreciated the government officials present, thanked the youth for turning out for the two- day programme, that would further enriched their knowledge about peace building and to ensure the youth are carried along in governance.

Earlier, Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, declared the retreat open with Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu; Commissioner for Legal Duties, Barr. Hannatu Abimiku Bala; Vice Chancellor, ANAN University, Prof. Musa Inuwa Fodio; SSA to the Governor on Youth Affairs, Hon. Shuaibu Sani, and Executive Chairman, Akwanga Council Area, Hon. Safiyanu Isah Andaha among the dignitaries in attendance.