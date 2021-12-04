From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Socio-political group, Vision and Restoration, has commenced sensitisation to eliminate vote buying towards promoting and sustaining the Nigerian Democratic system.

Speaking to Daily Sun Reporter on Saturday, after the sensitisation exercise in Obi local government area of the state is the coordinator of the Nasarawa chapter of the group, Mr Peter Uzuwa who said the essence is to discourage politicians from buying peoples conscience and to sustain Democracy.

Mr Uzuwa also said the vision is to prepare the people against voting the right candidate and defending their votes, hence the need to defend their votes from the ward level tobtge collation centres.

“Politicians are are suppose to be our servants not the other way round. That is why we must stop them from using little resources to buy our conscience while they loot state wealth after getting the peoples mandate. He said

The coordinator further said the sensitisation exercise will take place in all the 13 local government areas of the state and would go inside the very most interior villages and communities to tell the people not to sell their vote but to see reasons to elect leaders that would represent them effectively I’m responding to the various challenges bedevilling them.

“This time around we want the people to elect good representatatives I respect of the tribe, religion or ethnic group they belong, what we want is good governance. “

He said the sensitisation programme is nation wide and the group is calling on well meaning Nigerians who are of the view of sustaining Nigeria Democracy to support the movement so as to ensure a free, fair and credible elections in the nearest future especially the forth coming 2023 general elections.

Daily Sun reports that the Vision and Restoration group is a registered non governmental organisation with the CAC and are in the 36 states of Nigeria including the federal capital territory, and had over more than 20 million followers.