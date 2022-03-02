From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A group under the aegis Mada Support Group for Governor Abdullahi Sule has commended the Nasarawa State governor for constructing over 60 kilometres of rural roads in the Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA).

Mr Emmanuel Bakyo, leader of the team gave the commendation at a town hall meeting on Wednesday at Andaha, a suburb of Akwanga LGA, Nasarawa State.

The leader of the socio-political group listed some of the roads to include Gudi/Moroa Road (24 kilometres), Rinze/Agyaga/Andaha road (24 kilometres), among others.

Bakyo, who is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Sule, said the developmental strides of the governor in the area was unprecedented in the history of the state.

He listed other projects the governor is embarking on in Akwanga, which are almost completed, to includes Akwanga Modern Market, VIP Lodge and Government events centre, Palace of Chun-Mada, Paramount ruler of the area.

Others are Gudi Neighborhood market completed, solar-powered streetlight already installed, the establishment of the Faculty of Engineering of the Nasarawa State University Keffi at Gudi, massive construction and renovation of Primary and Secondary schools.

He added that youth from the area and the area were employed as teachers and some have recently attended the recruitment exercise ongoing by the Teachers Service Commission.

He explained that the people of the area have never had it this good since the creation of the state and promised that the governor still has a lot of plans to better the lives of the people in the area.

The team leader explained that he alongside other appointees of the governor from Akwanga initiated the meeting to get feedback from the people and convey the same to the governor.

He said the group have had a similar meeting in some electoral wards already and intend to replicate the same in the remaining ones to cover all the 11 electoral wards of Akwanga LGA.

He promised that whatever their challenges and demands are, the group would inform the governor and called on them to support the governor beyond 2023.

On their part, the stakeholders at the meeting commended the governor for his effort thus far but appealed for the provision of drinking water to villages in the area.

Mohammed Nbachi appealed to the governor to upgrade facilities at the Gudi Dam to ensure regular water supply to Akwanga and its environs.

The highlight of the meeting was a vote of confidence in the governor and his endorsement for a second term in office.