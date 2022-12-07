From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Welfare has assured the staff of the House of Assembly of the leadership’s commitment to improving the welfare of its workers.

Hon Abel Bala, the Chairman, House Committee on Welfare, gave the assurance when management of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and Assembly Service Commission appeared before the committee on their 2023 budget defence today in Lafia.

Bala, who is the Minority Leader of the House said that Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi is committed to the welfare of the staff of the assembly.

“You are aware that Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi’s leadership is committed to the welfare of the staff,” he stated.

“By God’s grace, better days await the staff of this assembly in 2023.”

The minority leader called for the support of all and sundry to enable the lawmakers to succeed.

Earlier, Hon Mohammed Musa Ohinoyi, the Secretary of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Service Commission thanked the committee for its effective synergy with the commission in ensuring an improved standard of living among its staff.

The secretary said that the commission would continue to remain grateful to the House Leadership and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for their efforts in ensuring the development of the commission, the House and the entire State.

Alhaji Alkali Haruna, the Director of Finance and Accounts of the House of Assembly, defending the 2023 budget of the House, said that members’ furniture allowances, gratuities, vehicle, retreat as well as public hearing allocations, among others, were omitted from the 2023 budget.

“This year’s budget is a budget of transition in the House because we will be having new members in 2023.

“And there is the need for a budget for members’ furniture allowances, vehicles, gratuity, retreat among others,” he said.

“If this budget is not reviewed upward believe me we will have problems at the end of the day, what borders us most is that we submitted a budget of N3.5 billion but wonder why the finance ministry cut it down to 1.7 billion and it is important to draw the attention of the House to the development so that something urgent should be done and if it is not done at least we will be vindicated at the end of the day when issues will start cropping up,” he added.

The DFA also commended the Speaker for being up and doing in ensuring the improved standard of living for the staff of the assembly.

