From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has moved to create additional Districts and Village Areas in order to promote peace and security in the state.

To this end, the House has passed into first reading A Bill for a Law for the Creation of Districts and Village Areas in Nasarawa State and Other Related Matters Thereto.

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House made this known after Hon Mohammed Ibrahim Alkali( APC- Lafia North) moved a motion for a Bill for a Law for the Creation of Districts and Village Areas in Nasarawa State and Other Related Matters Thereto during the House proceedings today in Lafia.

He said that the importance of the traditional institution in the area of peace promotion could not be overemphasised, hence the House’s readiness to give their necessary support to ensure the creation of more Districts and Village Areas in the State.

The Speaker has slated the first week of April for the second reading of the bill.

Earlier, Hon Mohammed Ibrahim Alkali, member representing Lafia North Constituency and Chairman House Committee on LG and Chieftaincy Affairs, who is the Sponsor of the bill moved a motion for the bill to scale first reading which was seconded by Hon Usman Labaran Shafa, member representing Toto/Gadabuke constituency and the Vice Chairman of the LG and Chieftaincy Committee of the House

In a related development, the House has received the nomination of Mrs Mairo Musa of Karu LG from Gov. Abdullahi Sule as Permanent Member 2, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Service Commission.

The Speaker urged the nominee to submit 30 copies of her Curriculum Vitae ( CV) to the House before the end of tomorrow Tuesday and appear for screening and possible confirmation on Wednesday, February 16.