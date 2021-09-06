From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Igbo community residing in Nasarawa state has commended Engr. Abdullahi Sule for ensuring and sustaining peace amongst various ethnic groups living in the state.

This was disclosed by Igwe Nathan Ndu-ba Udeh, the Eze Igbo one of Nasarawa state during the opening kick off of the inaugural Lafia Igbo League football competition at the Lafia township stadium on Sunday.

Igwe Nathan who was ably represented by Chief Joseph Igwueze JP and other members of his cabinet said they are at the Lafia township stadium to witness the opening ceremony of the Lafia, Igbo league competition (LIFO) respect to the Igbo traditional council under the directive of igwe Nathan Nduba udeh 1 of Nasarawa state to see that everything goes well.

He also said the competition is set as side to maintain peace and unity of the Igbo people in Nasarawa state, ensuring that Igbo youth in the state come together including elders to enjoy the game of football.

Igwe also Explained that the competition is a maiden edition celebrated every year even at various states where Igbo people resident’s “to bring our people together both boys and girls to exercise themselves as it is replicated in our various states”

He further commended the leadership of his Excellency the executive governor of Nasarawa state Engr Abdullahi Sule for creating an enabling environment of peace for such competition and business to thrive in the state.

“since the government came in 2019 the state had experienced and still enjoying peace”

He also appreciated the Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness Justice Sidi Bage for carrying all the ethnic groups in the state along and ensuring peace amongst them.

He therefore urged the Igbo youth to live in unity by avoiding any situation that would lead to rancour in the state.

Speaking also, vice President, Nasarawa Igbo Community, comrade Nwachukwu Ikechukwu, stressed that It is a yearly activity organised for the unity and the progress of Igbo youth and Igbo at large in Nasarawa state adding that the event brings them together to know themselves and to also unite as Igbo people.

“It also bring our youth out of restiveness and to associate and socialise with both the Igbo’s and the indigents of the state.”

“people of the state would also learn the Igbo culture and embrace it as it is one of the tribe that preaches peace in the state.”

,z

On his part, chairman organising committee, Lafia Igbo football organisation, (LIFO) the organisers of Igbo league Mr. Ugwu Samuel applauds the Igbo people for coming our in numbers to enjoy the game.

” you can see the crowd around it tells you that Igbo people are united in the state and we are happy having the old young and children, families in the stadium to watch the competition, it is amazing ” he stated.

He said the aim of the competing is to further strengthen the Unity between the Igbo community in Nasarawa and the indigents of the state. “that is why space was created for non Igbo’s to participate in the competition.”

He said the the competition would bring opportunity for some of the Igbo youth who had appreciated football as a profession, noting that years back some youths had been piked to play in the Nasarawa football club via the competition.

He therefore urged the Igbo’s in the state to desist from any crime that would destroy the peace they are enjoying in the state while assuring the Igbo youth of continued support by the elders in council of the state towards many more programmes that would Forster peace among the Igbo’s extraction in the state.