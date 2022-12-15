From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have engaged stakeholders in Nasarawa state, enlightening them on best practice towards executing new electoral processes in the 2023 general election.

INEC stated this through the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidagba at the state stakeholders meeting on permanent voters card (PVC) collection and 2023 general elections holden at Taal Hotel Conference Hall, Lafia Thursday.

Mr. Uthman who expressed joy in welcoming critical Stakeholders to the event that is aimed at rejuvenating activities preparatory to the 2023 General Election noted that the complex nature of the electoral process makes it imperative to engage a host of Stakeholders in order to succeed; hence the need to come together to interact and share ideas on how best to execute the electoral mandate.

He said INEC is determined to improving the electoral system, one thing that is a task for to conducting free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.

“Giving this doggedness we have severally embarked on series of researches and came up with innovations ranging from Data Capturing Machine, Card Reader to now Bimodal Voter Accreditation System — BVAS.”

“It may be mind bugging making time to ask why the change of technologies;

the simple answer is that, we are working to improving our electoral system.”

He further recalled that in the last three years, INEC had embarked on Continued Voter Registration of eligible voters across the country, while informing the public that the exercise is over and its bye-product which is Permanent Voters Card — PVC are now on collection across the State and the country.

“Since PVC is everyone’s license to vote as enshrined in the Electoral Act. The collection is now on-going at our Local Government Area Offices across the State. The Commission has earmarked 6 th — 15th of January for collection at Registration Areas (RAs) after which they are to be returned to Area Offices from between 15th to 22nd January, 2023.”

The electoral commissioner also explained that the Commission is determined to ensure every Nigerian exercises his civic responsibility on election day, adding that all the newly established Polling Units are been allocated voters with a view to decongesting the areas with very large number of registered voters to areas with relatively low registered voters.

However, over populated towns and settlement areas like Karu Local Government Area which have more voting population that could not be adequately taken care of by the distribution exercise, will be allocated more BVAS so as to enable them cast their votes without hindrances.

“Our Royal Fathers, Ladies and Gentlemen, the 2023 General Elections is one of many National assignments that every patriotic citizen would like to be part of in good health and conscience.”

In a good will message, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, Rtd expressed happiness to be associated with such event noting that for some times now he has been part of the exercise which he said is implicated by all his brothers the royal chiefs.