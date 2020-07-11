Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has said the State Infectious Disease Control Centre located beside Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia will soon be commissioned.

The Governor made this known while briefing newsmen on Friday after he inspected the centre alongside his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe and other top Government officials.

According to him, the project was the initiative of the immediate past administration of Umar Tanko Almakura, now Senator at the National Assembly in the state.

He noted that, completing the project was part of his administration’s cardinal objectives to complete all uncompleted projects of his predecessors and that the centre would soon be commissioned.

“We have completed the project and the surrounding work, including landscaping, planting of flowers, except the construction of the road leading to the centre.”

He also said that his administration was partnering with meaningful organisations, notable among them is the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Governor Abdullahi Sule reiterated that the centre will benefit the people of the state, noting that NCDC had earlier promised to establish a molecular laboratory for infectious diseases such as Coronavirus, lassa fever, Ebola, Malaria fever among others that would also serve as a research centre.