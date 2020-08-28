Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Chairman, Toto Local Government Council of Nasarawa State, Hon Nuhu Adamu Dauda, has lauded the Nigeria military for discovering bomb factory and destroying camp of a new terrorist group “Darul Salam” in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The Council Boss said that the commendation has become imperative considering the high rate of kidnapping and banditry in the area.

Adamu Dauda, while confirming the latest development to newsmen in Toto noted that destroying the terrorist camp would not only tackle the activities of kidnappers and bandits in the area but would also bring peace to the area and the state at large.

The Chairman also disclosed that security summit will be called to ascertain whether normal activities especially farming could resume fully in Toto after the operation.

“We are happy that the military discovered bomb factory and destroyed terrorist camp in my Local Government.

“As the activities of these kidnappers and bandits have affected our lives negatively”, he said.

According to him, after intelligence gathering, it was discovered that the criminals are not mere bandits but terrorists group tagged “Darul Salam .

He revealed that the military operation lasted for five days.

“Their cell at Uttu forest in Toto Local Government was bombarded where bomb making factory was discovered leaving their wives and children at the mercy of the military”, he added.

He assured of his administration’s continued commitment to supporting the military and other security agencies toward tackling crime in the area.

Speaking in an interview, Kadijat Abdullahi, one of the member found in the camp claimed that her husband was kidnapped and killed in Gombe, that she was taken down to Toto forest in Nasarawa state has this to say, “after killing my husband, they took me to the bush and we have been there for nine months where they impregnated me.

“We only wake up and saw military shooting and killing them. The one I’m under him I wouldn’t know whether he was killed” she said.

When newsmen visited Ugya village in Toto LGA where the women and children are being camped by the military awaiting further directives and one does not need to be told that they were subjected to hardship by the terrorists going by their physical appearance as most of the women are either pregnant or breastfeeding babies.

Among them is Aisha Umar who put to birth 24hours after her husband was killed in a military Operation, number of the women and children are expected to increase as operations are still going on.

It would be called that military intelligence and operations have revealed a new brand of terrorist group in Nasarawa state tagged “Darul Salam” who are responsible for killing and kidnapping within and outside the state.