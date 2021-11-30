From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Mr Ibraheem Hamza, a former correspondent of Daily Trust Newspapers in Nasarawa State has instituted a case of defamation against Mr Yakubu Lamai, an aide to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and three others for alleged defamation of character.

The complainant through his lawyer, Barr. Mohmed Danmama instituted the case at the state High Court Karu in Karu Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday against Lamai, Nasarawa State Government, Attorney General of the state and Media Trust Limited.

Daily Sun reports that Media Trust Limited own the Daily Trust Newspaper, former employers of Hamza.

At the commencement of the hearing, the claimant said that he had investigated and balanced a story that was published in the online medium of Daily Trust.

The Counsel to the complainant said the story is titled: “No single ventilator but Nasarawa Government buys N500m cars for lawmakers” published sometime in 2020.

He told the Court that the aide of the governor then wrote a rejoinder that was injurious to the character of the reporter and published it in the Daily Trust Newspaper.

The former Daily Trust staff is therefore pleading for the Court to grant him damages of N300 million naira.

Daily Sun also gathered that in their separate responses, lawyers to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, Barrister Felix Dza and of the 4th defendant moved motions for extension of time within which to file their defence.

After listening to the submission and responses by the counsels, Justice Hannatu Kabir granted the motions and adjourned the case to January 27, 2022.

