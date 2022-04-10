From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State once again signposted their sporting prowess at the national stage after finishing the Maiden Japanese Ambassador’s National Karate Championship held at the Package ‘B’ of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, from 6th to 9th April, 2022, as 2nd Best team.

The Coach Kingsley Enyie-led team won five Gold and four Silver Medals at the Event.

In the Male’s category, the duo of Saidu Ahmad and Chika Oliseh Ugbuaja each won Gold in the -60kg and +84kg heavyweight cadre respectively, while Christabel Daniel(-55kg) and Chioma Ani(+68kg) each won Gold in the Female’s category just as the quartet of Beauty Timothy, Mary Stephen, Christabel Daniel and Chioma Ani combined to clinch Gold in the Female Kumite’ Team event.

Bridget Gata and Deborah Ayeni each picked up Silver Medal in the Female’s -50kg and -68kg Category, respectively, while Dauda Nasiru settled for Silver in the -84kg Male Category.

Favour Aboki, Christabel Daniel, Chioma Ani and Mary Stephen all joined forces to scoop Silver Medal in the Female’s Team Kata.

F.C.T, Abuja, emerged overall winners of the four days championship with six Gold, two Silver and five Bronze medals while Delta State came 3rd with two Gold and one Bronze Medals respectively.

Daily sun reports that eighteen States took part in the Championship.

