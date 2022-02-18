From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The executive chairman of Karu local Government Council Hon. James B. Thomas has presented the total sum of N6,083,704, 469 as 2022 budget proposal to Karu local government legislative arm.

presenting the budget on Friday, titled budget of Growth, at the conference hall of the legislators is the Karu local Government Council Boss who explained that the sum of N3,259, 387234 will be spent for capital expenditures while N2, 824, 317,234 will be for Recurrent expenditures respectively.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He added that the 2022 appropriation bill is to cover road constructions, provision of potable drinking water in the area, provision of recreational centers, renovation of local Government Secretariat, construction and renovation of primary Health Care centers among many projects that would promote development in Karu local Government area.

Responding, the speaker of Karu legislative arm Hon. Suleiman Mallam, who acknowledged the proposed appropriation bill adding that the council will deliberate and ensure speedy passage of the bill to enable the executive chairman executes the appropriate projects earmarked which

will have direct impact to the entire people of Karu local government council.