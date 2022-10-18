From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday, declared open the first edition of the INTER-SECURITY AGENCIES football competition holding at the Federal University, Lafia, the State Capital.

The event tagged “Governor Sule Inter- Security football Competition” commenced on Monday with the State’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa, representing the governor.

He said “Today is, indeed, a historic day in Nasarawa State as it births the first Inter-Security Agencies football activity for a better security service delivery and better society.

“This is a deliberate State Government-sponsored event through the Office of the SSA on Sports.

“Sports is one of the pivots of this administration.

“So, our mission for facilitating this tournament is to foster inter-Agency cooperation, improve the mental, emotional and physical wellbeing of our security personnel for optimum performance at their various places of assignment.

“This is also to build tolerance and enhance endurance among the personnel.

“More specifically, too, is that sports offer an important opportunity for building life skills of at-risk people that allow them to better cope with the daily life challenges and move away from involvement in violence, crime, drug use or any other social vices.”

The Governor added that his administration is not relenting on improving sporting facilities in the State to provide a favourable environment for sportsmen and women to showcase their talents, stressing that his administration would continue to offer support to Security Agencies in the State.

“As a Government, we are working towards overhauling our sporting infrastructure to better cope with the trends of the world and produce the best in our sports men and women at sporting fiestas.

“Equally, we will continue to support our Security Agencies to be able to deliver on the mandate of securing lives and properties of the citizens.”

The State’s number one citizen called on the participants to make their various Agencies proud by playing to the rules and regulations of the game.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the event and Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr. Abubakar Audi, ably represented by the State Commandant of the Corps, Bappa Abbas Mohammed, explained that the tournament would help to boost inter-Agency cooperation for effective service delivery.

“Sports, especially football, has long been identified as a unifier.

“The thoughtfulness behind the organization of this tournament for the Security Agencies by the ever-forward looking Government of Abdullahi Sule must be applauded.

“This tournament will help to foster the much-needed peace in Nasarawa State for meaningful development.

“I wish to categorically state that this tournament will strengthen the bonds of friendships among the different Security Agencies and the people of the State we serve.”

He appealed to the State Government to make it an annual event in order to enhance better performance.

Proponent of the Competition, Comrade Hamza Ibrahim Moyi(SSA), “the need for a seamless working relationship among the various Security formations and entrench a peaceful and prosperous Nasarawa State”, necessitated the initiative, disclosing that he would continue to contribute his quota to the Sule administration to “Exceed All Expectations.”

Heads of the various participating Agencies were present at the event.

In the opening match, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, were unable to guard their second-half lead as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by a resilient Nigeria Police Force side after a dying minute strike saw both sides sharing the spoils with each of the goals scored by

Rabiu Ari(FRSC) and Umar Musa(Nigeria Police Force).

In the games played on Monday, Nigeria Immigration Service lost 0-2 to the Department of State Services while the Nigeria Army played out a goalless draw with the Nigeria Correctional Services.

On Tuesday, NAYES will slog it out with the Nigeria Police Force by 2pm with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will entertain National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency by 4pm at the Federal University, Lafia.

Daily Sun Reports that Ten Military and Para-military Security Agencies, made up of the Nigeria Army(NA), the Nigeria Police Force(NPF), Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS), National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), Nasarawa State Youth Empowerment Scheme(NAYES), Federal Fire Service(FFS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Services(NCS), Department of State Services(DSS), and the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC).

Trophies and other prizes will be given to teams who excel at the maiden tournament.