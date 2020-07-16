Faith Awa Maji

Former Minister of Information, Hon Labaran Maku has lost two of his close relations (niece and nephew).

Report has it that, kidnappers invaded the residence of the elder brother to Hon. Labaran Maku, Former Minister of Information, and Supervisory Minister of Defense, Alhaji Usman Sule Maku in Gudi, the Home Town of Governor of Nasarawa State, in Akwanga local government area of the state, and kidnapped Salihu Usman whose dead body was later found at their backyard and they killed Sa’adatu Usman Maku in their house while they took the wife of the deceased away to an unknown destination.

According to the report made available by the family, Late Miss Sa’adatu was shot by armed bandits in her father’s residence while late Mr. Salisu who is an Immigration officer and his wife were taken away in the night of 14th July 2020, unknown to the family, they buried the remains of their daughter Sa’adatu according to Islamic rites in the morning of 15th July 2020, only to discover later, the body of Salisu Maku in the farm behind the house.

When contacted, Comptroller of Immigration in Nasarawa State, Zainab Lawal confirmed the incident though at the time of her confirmation the body of the officer was not found yet.

“A Nigeria Immigration Officer, Supritendent Salisu Usman and his wife were abducted at gun point and his sister was shot dead by the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers,” she said.

Attempts to get the reaction of the police in the state proved abortive as the Police spokesman, ASP Ramhan Nansel could not be reached at the time of filing in this report.

Late Sa’adatu Usman Maku, a graduate of Pharmacy at ABU Zaria waiting for her one year service, while Salisu Usman Maku, a Senior Officer with the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Alh. Usman Sule Maku the father of the two children is a retired Police Officer who served in the former Plateau State and retired to settle at Gudi Station.