From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as heart-wrenching the murder of 45 farmers and scores injured following renewed hostilities in Lafia, Obi and Awe Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu,Buhari said the sympathies of the entire nation were with the affected families.

“I assure the people with all seriousness and sensitivity that this administration is doing its best to safeguard the security of people and will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of this senseless and barbaric incident, and bring them to justice,” he said.

He also expressed condolences to the government and people of the State, and expressed satisfaction with the immediate response of the State government to the incident.

