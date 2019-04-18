Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of special police detectives to Nassarawa State to fish out those responsible for the killing of innocent persons in the state.

The detectives comprising personnel of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and Specialized Investigators from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) have also been directed to work with the state police command to prevent a reoccurrence of the attack.

They are also expected to carry out discrete investigation into the killings and bring all those involved to face the wrath of the law.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement, called on members of the public with useful information that could lead to arrest of the criminals to report to the police.