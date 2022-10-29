From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Labour Party on Saturday flagged off its presidential campaign in Nasarawa, with supporters of the party trooping in numbers to support the presidential flag bearers of the party.

Flagging off the campaign at the Science School Field in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, was the presidential candidate and his running mate, Peter Obi and Yusuf Dati Baba, urging the people of the state to vote for competency in next year’s election

Obi said his administration would run an inclusive government towards carrying the women and youth along adding that the youth would be his landmark of success because there would be job opportunities.

“Don’t vote for those that stole our money, they will come and give you money collect the money and vote your conscience because the money is your money.”

He further said his leadership will deal with insecurity, and provide the adequate infrastructure that would develop every state in Nigeria especially Nasarawa State.

“I and my running mate are strong and energetic, we are young to deliver Nigeria from the shackles of poverty and corruption, we are strong mentally, physically and very intelligent. We know the way to deal with insecurity just give us your votes” he added.

In agriculture, he said his administration would provide fertilizer for free to all farmers in Nasarawa while praying for those that lost their lives and farmland as a result of the flood in the state that God would provide for them.

” We know that Nasarawa people are farmers, we will provide fertilizer free of charged for farmers towards sufficient food production in the state”

He assured that the labour party would strengthen the provision and usage of ICT towards creating jobs for the youth while urging Nasarawa people to vote massively for them as they are the best candidates for the job.

He also lamented the inability of Nigeria’s Super Eagles not qualifying for the world cup saying it is a shame and would restore back the love we have for sports if voted into power.

“A country of over 200,00000 million people could not qualify for the world cup if you vote for us we will always qualify Nigeria for the world cup.”

Also speaking, Yusuf Dati-Baba Ahmed stated that the labour party is the right choice for Nigerians as they are set to restore the lost glory of Nigeria.

He further said he would work with the presidential candidate to improve the economy of Nigeria, via a robust economic plan and provides infrastructure and basic amenities in the country.