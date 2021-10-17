From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The former captain of the Lafia Golf Club, Paul Kouame, says that the club is gaining both local and international recognition, urging the Nasarawa State Government to support it in order to encourage the development of the game in the state and the country.

Paul Kouame disclosed this on Saturday during the inauguration farewell ceremony at the Lafia, Golf Club, Makurdi, Road Mararaba, Nasarawa.

Mr Paul, while handing over the mantle of leadership to new officials of the club, stated that ‘the state stands to benefit greatly from sporting activities, hence the need for the government to tap into the enormous opportunities that golf presents, and support the club especially during tournaments.’

The ex-captain further narrated his ordeal on how he started playing golf in Lafia in November 2017, adding that he was made the vice captain of the club in August 2018 and the captain of the club in August 2019, respectively, which made him remain as the captain of the club for two for years as the constitution provides.

‘The challenge here has been that Lafia Golf Club was not receiving support from the government. But thank God there has been a wonderful action lately during the ladies open,’ he said.

‘We noticed wonderful support from our executive Governor and we did well. It was a national event and everybody was satisfied.

‘The only thing we request from the government is more support. The course in Lafia is the biggest one in the whole of North Central in terms of distance and it’s not easy to maintain,’ he said

Mr Kouame, however, made a frank disclosure that he would continue to support the activities of the club while charging the new executives to work in unity for the growth and development of the club so as to sustain its recognition.

In a goodwill message, the captain of the Makurdi Golf Club, Engr Michael Vaatia, represented by his vice, Navy Commander Abu Onum, disclosed that the location of the Lafia Golf Course is strategic as it connects with most of the North Central states, tasking the state government to leverage on it to attract more golfers to the state.

‘There is a mentality that the game of golf is a rich man’s game but first, what is rich about having good health. When you play golf, you exercise and you spend less in hospitals. So what we want is that people should imbibe the culture of exercise,’ he said.

He commended the outgone captain for his numerous contributions to the progress of the club and pledged the support of the Makurdi golf to enable them to succeed.

In his acceptance speech, the new captain of the Lafia Golf Club, Augustine Okyuwa, said he and his cabinet members would work according to the rules of the game and called on members to support them to enable them to discharge their duties.

‘I have spoken to a lot of people in the state and have told them the importance of exercise. The golf game is a very important game so, people are very much aware of that are ready to come in and exercise and contribute in their own way to the development of the club.

The newly elected lady captain of the club, Marylinda Ogbole, said her administration would ensure that all lady golfers are supported to go out for tournaments to enable them to project the name of the state in limelight.

Daily Sun reports that the new officials elected were Austine Okyuwa (Captain), Changkat lucky (Vice Captain), Solomon Nwokoro (Secretary), Godwin Ogwuche (Finance Secretary) and Marylinda Ogbole (Treasurer).

Others were Peter Danfuru (Social Secretary), Andrew Yakubu (Bar Secretary), Edwin Philip (Public Relations Officer) and Jennifer (Caddy Master).

Earlier, a match was played between the Lafia Golf Club and Command Army Record Golf Club, Lokoja, with the Lafia Golf Club winning with a 6-0 margin.

