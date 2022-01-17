From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Member representing Keffi West Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Aliyu Ibrahim Nana, has distributed empowerment tools worth over N40million to the people of his constituency.

This, the lawmaker said was in fulfillment of his campaign promises aimed at creating employment and improve on the standard of living of the people of his constituency.

Hon. Nana popularly known as Baba Ali made the distribution at the Emir Palace Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area on Sunday.

Hon Nana, the Chairman, House Committee on Pilgrims said that the gesture was borne out of his desire to better the standard of living of the people of his constituency.

” Today I am distributing 45 Jincheng Roba Roba, 45 grinding machines, 8 generators, 5 sewing machines among others

” I urge you to use these items in order to be self reliant and to improve on your standard of living and that of your family members,” he said.

Nana has also disclosed that he has provided 15 boreholes across the five electoral wards of his constituency.

” He who provides water provide life as human being cannot survive without water,” he added.

The lawmaker has further disclosed that he has installed a transformer at Keffi stadium community in order to boost power supply in the area.

Nana said that he has trained 86 youths in different skills acquisition programmes such as liquid soap, shampoo, room freshers among others in order to enable them become self reliant and to contribute their quota to the development of the constituency and the state at large.

He has further assured of good representation at the state assembly in order to change the lives of the people positively and for the overall development of the constituency and the state at large.

He called on the people of the constituency and the state at large to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule Administration to succeed.

Also speaking, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Engr. Idris Mohammed Idris, the State Commissioner for Works among others has commended Hon Nana for touching the lives of the people of his constituency positively and called for its sustenance.

They have also called on the people of the area and the state at large to support APC government at all levels to succeed in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Responding, Mohammed Bello Yakubu, a beneficiary appreciated Hon Nana for the gesture and assured him of their support at all times.

It would be reported that the beneficiaries of the skills acquisition programmes were given N5000 each and certificate of participation.

It would also be reported that a motorized borehole was commissioned at Tudun Kofar ward of the constituency.

The event had in attendance Engr. Mohammed Yahaya Wada, the Managing Director, Nasarawa State Urban Development Board ( NUDB) Arch Shehu Tukur, Hon Baba Shehu, the Executive Chairman, Keffi LGA, Hon Abdulrahman Maigoro, the former Chairman, Keffi LGA, Hon Mohammed Dikko- Special Adviser to Gov. Sule on Political Affairs, among others.