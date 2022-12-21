From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the 2023 appropriation bill of N149.3 billion into law against the initial N148.9 billion presented by Governor Abdullahi Sule to the House for consideration and approval.

Speaker of the House Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced the passage of the bill into law during the House proceedings in Lafia, Tuesday.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that the passed budget, if assented to by Gov. Sule would accelerate economic growth and development, thereby improving the standard of living of the people of the state.

The Speaker urged the state government to ensure full implementation of the budget.

He also urged managements of Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs) to adhere strictly to budgetary provisions in the interest of peace and development.

“A Bill for a Law to Authorize the Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State (Appropriation) on the sum of N149,315,944, 207.62 for the Services of Nasarawa State Government to Complement for the Period Commencing From 1st January 2023 and Ending 31st December 2023.

“N90,619,580,459.56 as Recurrent Expenditure and N58, 696,363,748.06k as Capital Expenditure.

“The 2023 appropriation bill is read for the third term and passed,” he said.

The House modified slightly the 2023 Budget of 148.9billion where Nasarawa State House of Assembly got an upward review of N179.8 million, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Service Commission N45 million and Nasarawa State Polytechnic Lafia N40 million with N375 million deducted from the budget of State Waste Management and Sanitation Agency thus jerking up the budget to N149.3 billion with an increase of N357.8 million.

Abdullahi thanked members for their commitment to ensuring the speedy passage of the bill into law.

He also appreciated Heads of Ministries, Agencies and Departments ( MDAs) for giving standing committees their cooperation while defending their budgets.

He directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Gov. Sule’s assent.

He assured the executive arm of the House of readiness to continue to effectively synergize with them for the overall development of the State.

Hon Tanko Tunga, Majority Leader, moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law.

Hon Abel Bala, Minority Leader, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the 2023 appropriation bill into law.

On November 22, Governor Abdullahi Sule presented the 2023 budget of N148,958,122,525.05 to the assembly for consideration and approval.

The House also passed two bills into second readings; they include:

A Bill for A Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Area Courts Law 2022 and for Other Matters Related Therewith

The Speaker said: “I commit A Bill for A Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Area Courts Law 2022 and for Other Matters Related Therewith to the House Committee on Judiciary to work on it and report back to the House after 3 weeks on resumption from our recess.

“I committee A Bill for A Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Social Investment Agency Charged with the Responsibility of Tackling Poverty, Ensuring Equitable Distribution of Resources and Economic Growth in the State and for Other Matters Connected Therewith to the House Committee on Women Affairs in conjunction with House Committee on Public Account to work on the bill and report back to the House after two weeks on resumption from our recess.”