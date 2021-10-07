From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The chairman, Nasarawa State independent electoral commission NASIEC, Usman Ayuba Wandai has declared all the APC Chairmanship and councillorship Candidates of the just concluded local government elections in the 13 local government areas of the state.

The chairman disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing at the commission conference room Shandam, road Lafia the state capital after receiving the total result from all the collation centres in the state.

Wamdai said the election was free, fair and credible with all the candidates of the APC returning as chairman and councilors of the various local government areas and wards in the state.

He also said the election was keenly contested by 7political parties including ADC, APC, LP, NNPP, PDP, and ZLP participated in the exercise.

” in this regard, and in line with the power conferred on me as the chairman of the NASIEC and chief electoral officer of the state, I hereby declare the result as follows”

“From the collated results from across all the 13 local government areas, the APC candidates from Akwanga, Awe, Doma, Keana, Keffi, Kokona, Lafia, Nasarawa, Nasarawa Eggon, Obi, Toto, and Wamba are hereby Returned.”

For councillorship elections, he said the “147 electoral Wards, the APC candidates are hereby returned elected.”

The NASIEC boss however, appreciated all the political parties that participated in the election and also the press me which he said their support was overwhelming through out the process.

He further appreciated the security agencies operating in the state and their support to the commission toward ensuring the success of the election. He said.

Recall that Daily Sun reports that the Nasarawa State independent electoral commission had since July 7, 2021 kick started preparations towards the schedule October 6, 2021 local government elections , across the 13 local government areas, as well as the 147 electoral Wards of the state.

