From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe has commended peaceful conduct of the Local Government elections in the state.

Dr Akabe gave this commendation immediately after casting his vote at Fanke polling unit in Doma Local Government on Wednesday.

Akabe said he was impressed by the turn out of people in numbers to exercise their franchise.

“As you can see the election is free and fair, people are voting their choice candidates, and there is no violence, the turn out is impressive, both elderly, youths men and women came out in numbers to exercise their franchise,” he said.

Speaking on late arrival of elections materials, he said the materials had arrived on Tuesday night in a very good time and was kept on the police station for security reason.

He, therefore commended Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) for a job well done for entire Nasarawa State.

“I think, I would commend the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission for ensuring that materials gets here in time, they are not only responsible for Doma LGA but the entire state, I give them credit for that,” he said.

Speaking on accepting the outcome of the elections, Akabe said anybody that emerge as winner was the will of God irrespective of the political parties.

“Once the people speak there is nothing anybody would do as the voice of the people is the voice of God, so anybody that eventually becomes a winner is the will of God,” he said.

Daily Sun reports that the Nasarawa State Local Government elections was characterised by voters apathy and late arrival of the elections materials in some polling units.

Daily Sun also reports that security were beefed up in strategic places and around polling units in Lafia and Doma Local Government Area respectively.