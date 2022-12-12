From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Engr. Joseph Ewuga, Labour Party Governorship candidate for Nasarawa state has assured residents of the state to expect better governance if elected as the next governor of the state.

Ewuga gave the assurance at the Labour Party Joint Political Campaign Flagoff held in Karu local government area of the state yesterday.

According to him, residents of the state were facing several challenges including abject poverty because of the poor governance rendered to them by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) government led by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

He assured the people that if elected, his administration will improve governance through well informed decisions that will better their lives for good.

“The people of Nasarawa state, we know what you are facing. You allowed a stranger to come and rule the state, that is why you are facing the numerous challenges you are facing today.

“They are not paying you your salaries as at when due. They are also allowing your solid minerals to be taken away from the state without compensation or benefit to you.

“Today we are telling you that if you vote us, the narrative will change because we will implement a better and impactful governance that will directly impact every part of the state. We assure you come 2023 if you are elect us, everything will begin to change for good,” he said.

He further appealed to the people of the state to aside voting Labour Party candidates aspiring for various elective positions in the state, also vote in the party’s presidential candidate, Me Peter Obi whom he described as the best candidate to improve the lives of Nigerians.

He described the labour party as a party with a strong youthful base that will prioritize the interest of youths and women if elected hence the call to voters to vote wisely by voting Labour Party.

Also speaking, Mr Alexander Emmanuel, Labour Party Chairman in Nasarawa state assured the people that Peter Obi and Joseph Ewuga were the best candidates for the presidential and Nasarawa state Governorship elections hence the call to them to vote Obi and Ewuga and other labour party candidates contesting various elective positions in the state.

“I urge you all to vote wisely. Don’t just vote Peter Obi and Joseph Ewuga, vote all of our candidates from top to bottom so that when they get there, they can give effective representation both at state and national levels,” he said.