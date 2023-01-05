From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Campaign Organisation of Nasarawa Labour Party gubernatorial candidate Joseph Ewuga has embarked on what it calls a Rebirth mission, preparing to unseat Governor Abdullahi Sule of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Government House.

A meeting to that effect was held Thursday at the gubernatorial candidate’s campaign office along Jos road Lafia.

The meeting had in attendance the gubernatorial candidate, Joseph Ewuga, his running mate, directors and trustees of the campaign Organization with a former ambassador of Nigeria to Russia, Amb Jonathan Tsaku.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Director General, Joseph Ewuga Campaign Organisation, Sir Ubandoma, said that the campaign Organisation was now better organised and better equipped to take “what belongs to them in Nasarawa”.

He said Ewuga has demonstrated his capacity and capability for good governance hence he was desirous of replicating his performance from the private sector in Nasarawa, adding that the people of the state were yearning for a candidate that would come and transform the state.

The DG noted that the LP party has continued to wax strong in Nasarawa which was the main reason for reorganizing the guber campaign team.

He insisted that LP would go the extra mile of actually taking over the government house Lafia by winning and defending her votes.

The Director General advised the team to be more focused, close their ranks and woo more people for the battle ahead.