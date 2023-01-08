From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa, Ombugadu/ Ohinoyi Campaign Council of Nasarawa state, Labaran Maku, has lambasted the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule on security, alleging that the state is now under serious security threats as kidnapping has become a normal Business in the state.

This is even as the former minister stressed the recent kidnapping of the 4 children of a PDP Chieftain in Doma Local Government Area of the state now demanding ransom that is outrageous. he said.

Maku made the statement on Saturday during the Campaign rally of the party in Obi LGA of the state stressing that it is time for the people to kick out the APC government as it has brought the people hardship, and spikes of insecurity, amongst other threats in the state.

The former minister had continued to accuse the present administration over how they spent N300 million security votes noting that if multiplied monthly by 12 months will amount to N3.6 billion per year.

The former Information minister also calculated further that if the N3.6 billion was multiplied by four years, it would amount to a total sum of N14.4 billion as security monies collected by Sule during his four years regime.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule continues to debunk the insinuation of Maku, stressing that he had secured the state to the best of his ability in his three and half years in office as his administration has been able to bring minimal insecurity challenges in the state.

In some of his statements on various news outlets, he had stressed his commitment to secure the state which was why he had attracted the presence of almost all the security agencies to th3 state and had supported security agencies with adequate funds and apparatus for operations in the state.

Similarly, Nasarawa State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Francis Orogu has called on supporters of the party to remain resolute and be relentless in working towards the victory of the party at levels in the 2023 general election.

According to the PDP Chairman, the party’s choice of candidates for the forthcoming elections was a deliberate response to yearnings for good governance Nigerians had continued to desire over the years.

He stated that PDP will focus on tackling insecurity head-on, entrenching a sustainable template aimed at creating jobs and restoring the harmonious economic coexistence between farmers and herders.

Mr Francis Orogu stressed the need for the electorates to continue to show genuine commitment towards changing the narrative, especially in Nasarawa State calling on them to vote PDP at all levels.

According to him, “ensure you obtain your PVCs, INEC has taken the distribution to your various wards. It is time you take a stand by voting out bad governance, you will continue to hear the noise without any achievement. This is not acceptable.

We want to restore the mutual relationship that was existing between farmers and herders. We will stop these senseless killings of our farmers. The APC government in Nasarawa State has failed you.”

Mr Orogu expressed optimism that given the high level of enthusiasm and massive acceptance PDP has continued to enjoy across the state, the people earnestly desire change for the better.