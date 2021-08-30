From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Registrar, College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Dr Peter Aboki, has dragged the recently sacked Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources, Professor Alanana Otaki, to court over allegedly flirting with his wife, Mrs Felicia Aboki.

Dr Aboki had through his counsel applied for a stay of any form of relationship between his wife Mrs Aboki and Prof Otaki pending the determination of a substantive petition filed by Mrs Aboki seeking divorce of her 18-year-old marriage to Dr Aboki.

An Upper Area Court sitting in Nasarawa had adjourned the case to September 15 for hearing of an application filed against Professor Alanana Otaki and one Mrs Felicia Aboki

During the sitting, the Presiding Judge Mr Abubakar Lanze explained that the adjournment was to allow the applicant to study the counter affidavit filed by the respondents.

However, counsel to the applicant Mr Shikama Shyeltu disclosed that his client got the counter affidavit a few minutes to the commencement of the court sitting hence the need for an adjournment to give them time to study the affidavit.

Whereas, counsel to the first respondent Mr Joseph Agbo argued that his client Professor Alanana Otaki does not have hands in the marriage crisis between Mr and Mrs Peter Aboki and wondered why he would be joined as a party in the suit.

On his part, counsel to the second respondent, Mrs Aboki, Mr David Meshi, said his client was no longer interested in the 18-year-old marriage to the applicant which was why she decided to seek divorce.

Mrs Felicia Aboki had filed a case seeking divorce of her marriage, but while awaiting the court’s action on the matter the petitioner was alleged to be in an intimate relationship with Professor Otaki, the Nasarawa Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources.

