From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa chapter, has charged women in the state to get tested for cervical cancer to avoid dying of the disease which has a high rate of mortality among Sub-Saharan African women.

This was disclosed on Monday during a one-day lecture/awareness organised by the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa chapter.

Speaking at the event, consultant and gynaecologist at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Dr Khadijat Jubrin, noted the effect and causes of cervical cancer disease, saying it is preventable and controlled.

‘It is the leading cause of cancer death in women in sub- Sahara Africa with a high rate of death as a result of the disease,’ she said.

Dr Jubrin also stressed that the disease is curable when diagnosed at the early stage while encouraging women to visit health care facilities regularly for screening for their health benefits adding that lack of awareness is the root cause of the epidemic among women.

‘I want to urge the media and health care personnel to create more awareness to prevent the disease towards enhancing better health care among women,’ she said.

She further said the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa branch brought up the idea of having knowledge on the effect of cervical cancer in this part of the society, advising women to get themselves tested and take treatment seriously.

The chairperson of the Medical Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa Chapter, Dr Esther Audu Solomon, disclosed that the mission of the association is to promote medical health programmes for women and children.

She said it is a health lecture on cervical cancer prevention and the way forward, ‘to know more about the disease and to reach out to the vulnerable women, informing them on the need to get tested at the early stage and prevent women from dying from it,’ she said.

Doctor Esther further said the group has a passion for improving the lives of women and children while acknowledging that such a feat would be replicated in all the local communities in the various Local Government Areas of the state.