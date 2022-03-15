From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigerian Military, special forces, Doma Command, Nasarawa state has commenced the training of over Fifty officers on intelligence gathering and capacity building to combat various threat to insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

Declaring open the 7 day workshop on Monday, theme ‘Imperative of Leadership and Strategic Thinking is the commander, special Forces command Doma, Brigadier General Lewis Lepdung who said the training is to equipped officers of the Nigerian military to be more effective in carrying out their respective assignments.

He also said it is a platform to be effectively enhanced with direct knowledge that would support the military system towards achieving its objectives of ensuring peace and security in the country.

He advised the officers who under going the 7 days workshop to be more attentive to the resource persons who he believe would do justice in their respective assignments while emphasising that whatever is taught them would be reciprocated in teaching other officers who are not opportune to be in the workshop.

General Lewis also advised the officers to take the first aid training very serious as will not only help them during service but after service with the military.

” I want you to take this training seriously especilay the fist Aid, because it is important to you as an officer and also when you are no longer serving. It will help you to help others during operations.”

Also speaking, sponsor of the exercise, Brigadier General Christopher Peter Ugwu who is the commander, integrated Fire Support Command who stressed that the training is all about capacity building, training officers and men to be sound both in the mind and body.

He said it the essence is to make soldiers to be better planners and executors of different fields of operations and they will be giving opportunity to teach and train others on humanitarian issues that may arise in different operations.

Speaking with one of the facilitators, prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, who’s is a professor of Economic History who said he is in the workshop to train the military officers on how to be relatively civil without affecting their primary responsibility.

Ochefu who also stated that the training is done in two aspect, the first is the military aspect which has to do with tactics of operations and other military matters and the second is the civil aspect owing to the fact that the military lives among civilians they need to know how to lead the people.

“These military officers lives among civilian, they need to differentiate between when to engage civilians in any military and when not, to also know how lead then because they are leaders, they also need to also know how to mange their funds. Basically that is what we are here to lecture them on.” He said.