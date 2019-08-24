Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Utushoho of Agbashi kingdom in Nasarawa State, HRH Chief Alade Moses has commiserated with the traditional ruler of Agatu, Ad’Agatu, Chief Godwin Onah over the demise of his son, Michael Onah and his niece Ojifyocho Iyuhojeni Onah.

Michael Onah was until his sudden death, a senior officer with Nigerian Customs Service. Remains of both Michael and Ojifyocho were committed to Mother Earth on Saturday, 24th August, 2019 at Okokolo, Agatu.

In a message of condolence on behalf of himself and the entire members of his cabinet, the Utushoho of Agbashi kingdom said it was sad that the royal father had to bury two prominent children at once.

“Your Royal Highness sir, it is sad to bury two prominent children simultaneously, however, we can’t question God for His action.

“I led the Och’Agatu of Guto and Och’Akpanaja in Nasarawa state to pay our last respects to your lovely children, considering the good working relationship we have had for years as well as the relationship between Nasarawa and Benue State, most especially between Doma and Agatu local government areas of the two neighbouring states,” the statement added.