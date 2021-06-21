From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has witnessed another calamity, with an erstwhile member representing Karu/Gitata constituency, Hon David Maiyaki, officially defecting to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the House, who read the defection letter on Monday at the floor of the Assembly, said that Maiyaki left his former party to APC in the best interest of his people.

The number three citizen of the state, congratulating the lawmaker for joining the APC, assured him of equal opportunities and rights in the party.

‘You have taken a wise decision. I congratulate you for the step taken as you have taken the best step and I want to assure you of equl rights in the party.

‘We have catch another big fish as I always say, we in Nasarawa West will continue to be for APC.

‘With the defection of Hon David Maiyaki, we have completed 10 state assembly members from the zone, all in APC, our doors are still open and am still expecting the remaining four members to join us soon,’ the speaker added.

As it stands at the moment, APC now have 20 members, PDP 3 members and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) one.

In the state’s western zone all the 10 State Assembly Members belong to the APC; in the southern zone, of the 9 State Assembly members, there 6 APC, 3 PDP and ZLP 1 member; while in the northern zone, of the 5 State Assembly members 4 are APC and 1 PDP member.

Maiyaki said that he decided to join APC in the best interest of the people of his constituency and the state at large.

Maiyaki, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Lands and Survey, said after due consultation with his people, that propelled his decision to move from PDP to APC.

In another development, the House also received the nomination of Alh Yusuf Yakubu, Esq, from Governor Sule for confirmation as member, Judicial Service Commission.

The Speaker further directed the clerk of the House to inform the nominee to submit 30 copies of his CV before closure of work today and appear to mirror, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 for screening and possible confirmation.