From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Stakeholders in Nigeria have been tasked to work actively in eliminating completely the activities of human traffickers and other criminal activities in connection to trafficking in Nigeria and Sub-saharan Africa.

The Zonal Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons(NAPTIP), Gloria Iveren Bai made the declaration during the quarterly review meeting of the State Task Force on Human Trafficking held at the Ministry for Local Governments, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

Saturday Sun Reports that the quarterly review Meeting of the state Task force on Human Trafficking brought together Religious and Community leaders, security Agencies,Non Governmental organizations, Judicial officers and women Groups.

Addressing the gathering, the zonal commander said the essence of the meeting was to brainstorm on issues of trafficking in persons to explore ways of stopping the menace and review the state task force work plan inaugurated last year

She also added that NAPTIP is working round the clock to carry out a baseline assessment in three States of North Central to ensure that the Task force is strongly doing its best to reduce the ugly act to the bearest minimum in the state.

Gloria Bai however advised residents of the state and other stakeholders to come together and fight trafficking in persons and other criminal activities hence the need to conduct the Meeting

Speaking at the Meeting, the Chairman of the state Task force on Human Trafficking and Commissioner of justice Doctor Abdulkareem Kana said that the state government have provide an enabling environment for the state Task force to carry out its assignment aimed at reducing the menace of trafficking in Persons and other criminal tendencies towards alleviation of poverty , unemployment among other factors that has hindered the Development of children and youths in the state

The chairman of the state Task force was represented by Justina Allu who appreciated the participants for their commitment to ending the menace in the state

In their different submissions, the Zonal coordinators of Federation of Muslim women of Nigeria Doctor Zainab Ahmed and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria Doctor Sunday Emma charged parents to be committed in their responsibilities towards supporting Government at all levels so as to achieve the set objectives.

On his part, the chief Executive officer of the Center for Women and Community Action NAWYiCA, Doctor Nawani Aboki tasked the stakeholders at the meeting to be up and doing towards sensitizing the public on challenges that culminate into trafficking in persons.