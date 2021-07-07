From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has announced October 6 for the conduct of Local Government Elections in all the 13 Local Government Areas in the state.

This was disclosed on Wednesday during the meeting with members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the state held at the headquarters of the electoral body, along Shendam Road, Lafia.

Addressing the members, NASIEC Chairman Barrister Ayuba Usman Wandai explained that the Commission is set to exercise its statutory responsibility of organising, undertaking and supervising elections of local government councils, according to the law of the country.

‘Local government elections have been fixed for 6th October 2021, for both chairmanship and councillorship election, across all the 13 local government areas and 147 electoral wards,’ the NASIEC chairman said, adding that it has become necessary to meet with IPAC, being one of the Commission’s critical stakeholders, in order for the group to participate in the process of the election and to ensure a credible exercise, while noting that, conducting any election requires partnership with critical stakeholders,

‘As partners in progress, we urge you therefore to handle this important task with a high degree of understanding. On our part, as usual, we assure of our maximum support believing that the Commission will have a good working relationship with you, during this period and beyond,’ he stated.

The NASIEC Chairman used the meeting to outline some of the activities of the commission leading to the election in October to include, the notice of election details, the dates for the conduct of elections, with the chairmanship and councillorship elections scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 6.

‘Nomination forms are to be obtained between Thursday 22nd to Tuesday 27th July 2021, to be submitted at the NASIEC headquarters between Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd August 2021.

According to the Commission’s schedule of activities, the ban on political campaigns has been lifted with effect from Wednesday, July 7.

Responding, Nasarawa State IPAC chairman, Mr Cletus Ogah, thanked the NASIEC for taking the decision to organise the local government election, which he said has been long-awaited.

Mr Ogah also appreciated the Commission for involving all the political parties in its previous meetings, leading to the announcement of the election notice.

He assured the NASIEC of maximum support and cooperation from IPAC during and after the election.

Similarly, the State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Francis Orogo, commended the NASIEC Chairman, for inspiring hope and assuring political parties that for the first time the Commission will conduct a free and fair election.

