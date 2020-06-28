Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Environment, Musa Ibrahim said the State Government needs twelve billion naira (N12bn) to develop its yet untapped solid mineral resources to boost the economic fortune of the state.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Musa Ibrahim disclosed this on Sunday in a chat with newsmen in Lafia.

According to him, the state has concluded arrangements to establish a Solid Minerals market to boost revenue generation of the state.

He said, the Solid Minerals market when completed would create opportunity for people to display their product to the prospective buyers.

Ibrahim Musa who used the opportunity, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing one billion naira (1bn) Ecological Fund for erosion control in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, noted that the state also needs four billion naira (4bn) to fight erosion in the state.

The Environment Commissioner however, appealed to the Federal Government to allocate more funds to the state to reclaim its mining sights that have been devastated due to the activities of illegal miners, regretted the lack of development of the mineral sub-sector of the state over the years.

‘We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of funds for ecological predicament; we also plead for more because the state needs about N4bn to tackle ecological menace in the state.

‘We also want to use this opportunity to appeal to the mining companies to abide by the Community Development Agreement (CDA) for harmonious co-existence’.

A residents of Agwan Nugu, Ibrahim Salihu, while reacting to the President Muhammadu Buhari guesture for siting Federal projects in the state, said the release of the Ecological Funds to the state would reduce the erosion manace and other natural disasters in the state as he appreciated the State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule for ensuring that the state is placed on the federal project.

He pledged their readiness to assist the Engr. Abdullahi Sule led governnent to achieve its developmental goals in Nasarawa State.