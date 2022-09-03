From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWAN) has trained 30 different advocacy groups and organisations in Nasarawa State for the implementation of the Federal Government and Global Fund Multi-Billion Naira Resilience and Sustainable Systems for Health Grant Programme in the state.

Addressing newsmen after the three-day training in Lafia, Programme Manager Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria, Mr Ismaeel Danise said the programme was focused on improving the standard of health care facilities in rural communities due to the impacts of COVID 19 pandemic on the sector.

Sunday Sun Reports that the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA received over 103.8 billion Naira Grant from the Global Fund for continuous implementation of the Resilient and Sustainable Systems for Health Programme in 18 states including Nasarawa following the COVID 19 pandemic.

As part of efforts to ensure effective implementation of the Programme in Nasarawa State, leaders of community-based organisations, religious bodies, the National Orientation Agency, the police as well as the media converged on Lafia the state capital for a three-day training on how to step up advocacy aimed at identifying and strengthening the health sector for optimal service delivery.

Programme Manager, Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS, Mr Ismaeel Danise stated that Nasarawa State was implementing the AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria component of the project in five local government areas of Keffi, Karu, Lafia, Doma and Akwanga Local Government Area, respectively.

Lead Facilitator at the training, Dr Ruth Bello who is also the Executive Director, Nasarawa State Agency for the Control of AIDS pointed out that the COVID 19 pandemic had weakened the health sector hence the need for persistent robust engagements and commitments toward strengthening the system given its importance to humanity.

Nasarawa State Coordinator, Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria Mr Philip Lokoko, noted that the programme had given hope to people affected by HIV and AIDS in the state who were not given adequate attention during the peak of the COVID-19 scourge.

In an interview, some of the participants, the state Secretary General, Jama’atul Nasril Islam JNI, Imam Muhammad Ali and the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Reverend Sunday Emmah said the programme had given them a new approach to advocating for better health care services, especially at the grassroots.

High points of the training were questions and answer sessions, discussions, practical demonstrations and the inauguration of a five-man health advocacy team to coordinate activities of the community-based organisations to ensure the successful implementation of the project.